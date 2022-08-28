Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY remained flat at $4.18 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

