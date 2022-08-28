Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FELTY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

