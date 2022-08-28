Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELTY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
About Fuji Electric
