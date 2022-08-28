FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

Shares of NHHHF stock remained flat at 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.13. FuelPositive has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.24.

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

