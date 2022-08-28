FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.91 or 0.00129386 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $265.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084231 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,200,114 coins and its circulating supply is 134,330,778 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

