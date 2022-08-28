Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,725. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

