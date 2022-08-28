Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

