Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Decreased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,785 shares during the period. FOX comprises 5.5% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.39% of FOX worth $80,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in FOX by 225.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 122.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

FOX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.