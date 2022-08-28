Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FWP opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.
About Forward Pharma A/S
