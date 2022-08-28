Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.0026

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $211,066.89 and $74,981.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
