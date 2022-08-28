ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

ForgeRock Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FORG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 200,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,313. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

