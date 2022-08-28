FolgoryUSD (USDF) Price Hits $1.00

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $435,800.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

