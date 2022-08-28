Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 144,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

