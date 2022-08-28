Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.44 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

