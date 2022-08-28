Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.83. 3,142,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,758. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

