First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 810.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $142,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

