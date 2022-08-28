First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ ROBT traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
