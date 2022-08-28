First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

