First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

