First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.53. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

