First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.