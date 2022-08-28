First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp of Indiana’s previous dividend of $0.16.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBPI opened at $19.55 on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.