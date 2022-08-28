First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp of Indiana’s previous dividend of $0.16.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FBPI opened at $19.55 on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
