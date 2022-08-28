Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,722,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $456.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.19.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

