Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

