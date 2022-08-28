Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 17,923 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

