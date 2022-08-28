Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,669 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

