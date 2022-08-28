Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 365.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 14.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $670.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.