Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

