Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Tobam raised its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

