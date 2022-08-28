Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

FISV opened at $103.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.