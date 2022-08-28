Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $676.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

