Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.