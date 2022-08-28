Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Barclays lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $123.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $680,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,481.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,456 shares of company stock valued at $67,309,037. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

