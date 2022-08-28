Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 694.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

