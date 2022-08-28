FEG Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, FEG Token has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FEG Token has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $131,955.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FEG Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FEG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FEG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.