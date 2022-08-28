Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 283,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,674. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

