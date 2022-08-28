F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $476.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.