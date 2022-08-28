EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EZFL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,310. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. EZFill has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

