Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of SNMP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
