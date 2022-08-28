Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 1,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

