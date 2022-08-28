Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 255,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

