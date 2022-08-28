Euler Tools 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,194.00 (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Euler Tools has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Euler Tools coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Euler Tools has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $13,194.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Euler Tools
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Buying and Selling Euler Tools
Receive News & Updates for Euler Tools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler Tools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.