Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.37. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,947 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

