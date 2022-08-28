Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.88. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

