EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $57.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

EPR opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

