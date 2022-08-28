Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 260,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

