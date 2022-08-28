Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Envestnet Trading Down 2.5 %

ENV stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,793. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Envestnet

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.