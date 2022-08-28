Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Envela worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth $388,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Envela Stock Performance

Envela Profile

Shares of ELA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

