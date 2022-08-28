Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,239. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

