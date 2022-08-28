Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Enphase Energy worth $97,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,188,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $288.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.