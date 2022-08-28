Emercoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,006.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $903,558.17 and $9,006.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00054620 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 157.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,765,707 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.