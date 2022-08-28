ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0032

ELYSIA (EL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $140,854.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

